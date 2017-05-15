Cannes: Zac Efron to Play Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'

Ahead of the release of his latest film Baywatch, Zac Efron has signed on to a new film project, and he'll be playing one of the world's most notorious serial killers.

Efron will star as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which will be helmed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory).

Michael Werwie wrote the script for the project, which is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy's longtime girlfriend who went years denying the accusations against Bundy, but ultimately turned him in to the police. Only nearing his execution, when Bundy began talking about his extensive and heinous murders, did Kloepfer, and the rest of the world, learn the true scope of his numerous and grizzly murders.

The script earned Werwie coveted Nicholl Fellowship first prize and landed on the Black List.

Voltage is introducing the hot project — which paints Bundy as a portrait of evil yet simultaneously chillingly normal — to buyers in Cannes.

Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian are producing via Voltage along with Michael Costigan (Ghost in the Shell, Out of the Furnace). Efron's Ninjas Runnin' Wild banner will produce alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett.

Principal photography is set to begin October 9. Voltage will fully finance and handling international sales. CAA and UTA represent the domestic rights.

Efron has spent the majority of the last few years starring in comedies and the role in Extremely Wicked will take him into dramatically dark waters.

He next stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in Paramount's comedy Baywatch. He also stars in the upcoming musical The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman. He's repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Joe Berlinger helmed the critically acclaimed Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, along with the recent doc Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru. He's repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media.