Cannes: Netflix Circling Michael Jackson Movie 'Bubbles'

Netflix is nearing a deal for Bubbles, a Black List script detailing the life of the late Michael Jackson from the perspective of his beloved pet monkey.

Isaac Adamson penned the script, an untraditional biopic, which was the top title on the 2015 Black List.

Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, will co-helm the stop-animation feature with Mark Gustafson. Sources say the deal is near $20 million and is for worldwide rights.

The film is expected to resemble Charlie Kaufman's Anomalisa (2015), using stop-animation technology, specifically the form of replacement animation, which combines 3D printing and puppetry. End Cue's Andrew Kortschak and Walter Kortshak will produce with Dan Harmon's Starburns Industries, while Isaac Adamson and Lee Stobby will executive produce.

CAA is handling U.S. rights on the project with Rocket Science handling international rights.

For the first time, Netflix has two films in the Competition this year: Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories and Bong Joon-ho's Okja.

