‘Good Time’ Review at Cannes 2017: Robert Pattinson Steals the Show in Heist Thriller

Robert Pattinson in 'Good Time' (Photo: Cannes Film Festival)

Those already acquainted with the young oeuvre of Benny and Josh Safdie — the multitasking fraternal auteur duo with a joint eye to the social fringes of New York City — may see the title of their third narrative feature as a kind of perverse in-joke. Good Time is not the first term you’d use to describe Daddy Longlegs or Heaven Knows What, two sensitive but skin-prickling studies in human breakage; nor does it entirely apply to this nerve-raddling heist-within-a-heist thriller, which merges the Safdies’ signature gutter realism with tight genre mechanics to discomfiting but exhilarating effect.

A career-peak performance from Robert Pattinson, as a scuzzy Queens bank robber on a grimly spiraling mission to break his mentally handicapped brother out of jail, will attract more eyeballs to this A24 release than the rest of the Safdies’ oeuvre combined, though this Good Time is still no commercial picnic. Rather, it’s exciting proof of its makers’ ability to chafe and challenge audiences in a growing range of registers.

Even before the knowingly retro typography of the opening titles kicks in, it’s clear that the sweaty urgency of 1970s New Hollywood — in particular, such hard-headed urban dramas as Dog Day Afternoon and Taxi Driver — is a key point of reference for the Safdies here. Still, if there’s a grainy classicism to the film’s craft, balancing the fevered formal poetry of 2014’s heroin love story Heaven Knows What with Sidney Lumet-channeling tautness, it’s no simple throwback exercise. Good Time's passing but pointed glimpses of social disenfranchisement across a range of demographics place its narrative squarely in Donald Trump’s America of 2017.

We never learn the exact circumstances that have driven Connie Nikas (Pattinson) and his vulnerable younger brother Nick (Benny Safdie, directing himself for the first time) to the underworld, though the close-shaved script — by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein — deftly alludes to parental absence and familial abuse. Nick, who has unspecified learning disabilities, is less able than his protective older brother to mask his psychological scarring.

Good Time opens on an extended therapy session between him and a court-appointed psychiatrist (Peter Verby), which is just beginning to needle at some nervy revelations when Connie breaks it up. It’s a riveting, disorienting intro, placing focus on a less prominent character whose emotional needs nonetheless drive the entire, life-in-the-day narrative. Revealing hitherto unsuspected range and delicacy as a performer, the younger Safdie articulates compacted years of damage and frailty in his short, shambling responses.

Pattinson, by contrast, enters proceedings as a frenzied human cyclone of bad hair and worse decisions. It’s not so much the matted, cheaply peroxided mop and faux diamond earrings that banish the erstwhile Twilight star’s willowy brooding from memory: It’s the antic, stressful body language, the rapid, hungry gait of a man with more to run from than run to, that makes Connie sympathetic and repulsive in equal, sometimes simultaneous, measure.

Busting Nick out of institutional confinement to rope him immediately into an elaborately conceived bank robbery nonetheless plagued with rookie errors, Connie is plainly a toxic influence, yet the brothers’ us-against-the-world kinship is palpable — compounded by ace cinematographer Sean Price Williams’ affinity for tight, sea-sick closeups. As in last year’s Cannes breakout Hell or High Water (of which Good Times plays as a particularly Hadean variation), the crime story here is a pretext to a more searching examination of dysfunctional fraternal love.

It’s some dazzling pretext, though. The onscreen brothers may execute their job in careless haste, but the Safdies thrust us into the heist’s reckless, twisty fallout with glistening pop vigor, occasionally saturating the screen in electric waves of magenta and turquoise, while experimental musician Oneohtrix Point Never’s furious electro-rock score settles sharply between the temples. (It works in brilliant tandem with the film’s throbbing-to-buzzing sound design, for which the younger Safdie can take yet more multi-hyphenate credit.) After an escape attempt that lands Nick back in the grasp of the authorities, Connie’s equally botched mission to retrieve him plays as a kind of waking nightmare, enlivened equally by these surreal formal flourishes and ragged details of everyday humanity.

Read More