Cannes Film Festival condemns 'attack on culture, youth and joyfulness'

Cannes Film Festival has announced a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The world-famous movie event has been taking place in the south of France amid tight security in the wake of terrorist attacks in the country.

Ariana Grande (Ryan Phillips/PA) More

In a statement, the festival paid tribute to victims at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert.

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night.

“This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible, the artists, professionals and spectators, hold dear,” the festival said.





It added: “The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm.”

The Hollywood Reporter said a champagne reception due to be held on Tuesday in Cannes to celebrate Pixar’s Cars 3 was cancelled following the attack.