Cannes Film Festival 2017 Red Carpet Photos: Watching the Stars Shine on the Riviera Red Carpet
For approximately two weeks every May, the stars shine brightest on the French Riviera. This year’s Cannes International Film Festival kicked off Wed., May 17, and will run through May 28. Over the next two weeks, stars such as Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, and Susan Sarandon will descend upon the Croisette to promote new films and strike poses on the red carpet. Take a look at the best fest photos so far.