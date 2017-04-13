Cannes Competition Lineup Includes Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled,' Todd Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure on Thursday are unveiling most of the lineup for this year's 70th anniversary edition.
The two tool to the stage just after 11 a.m. local time, kicking off the traditional lineup press conference at Paris' UGC Cinema on the French capital's Champs Elysees.
Lescure opened the press event by mentioning the upcoming French election and U.S. president Donald Trump. He said "we are in a suspenseful moment for the world," adding: "Since we have a new surprise every day from Donald Trump, I hope North Korea, Syria will not cast a shadow" over Cannes.
The festival will include four out-of-competition titles, three midnight screenings, one special screenings and nine first films from 1,930 submitted films, Fremaux said. He said 12 female directors would be featured in the official selection, up from nine last year.
As previously announced, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will oversee the main competition jury that will award the Palme d'Or and other top prizes.
The poster for this year's festival, which shows an exuberant Claudia Cardinale dancing has been a source of controversy, with fans expressing outrage that the actress appeared to be slimmed down and retouched.
Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu will head up the student and short films jury, and Cesar-winning French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will head the Camera d'Or jury, which selects the best first film from across all sections and sidebars.
Among Thursday's first announcements was that a short virtual reality project from Alejandro G. Inarritu would be part of the festival as will be Kristen Stewart's short film Come Swim.
Also in the lineup is Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which follows Gore as he travels the world raising awareness of climate change and trying to push people and governments to embrace renewable energy. It's a sequel to his An Inconvenient Truth. Adding more political edge will be a Vanessa Redgrave a documentary about refugees called Sea Sorrow.
Adding high-profile TV projects, Cannes will also screen two episodes of David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival for Showtime and show Jane Campion's Top of the Lake 2 as special events.
The competition includes 18 titles. One part of the the lineup is Andrei Zvyagintsev's new film Loveless. After his success with Leviathan, the Russian culture ministry had said Zvyagintsev would get no more state money for his productions, so the film was made without Russian state funds as a co-production with Germany, France and Belgium with Eurimages support. Fremaux spoke about a revival of Russian filmmaking in discussing the lineup.
Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's Good Time, with Robert Pattinson, a film of a robbery, and Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, with Joaquin Phoenix, will add star power.
Speaking of star power: Nicole Kidman will feature in several competition and other entries, having a major presence on the Croisette next month.
Here is the full Cannes lineup:
Competition
Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev
Good Time, Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay
L'Amant Double, Francois Ozon
A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase
The Day After, Hong Sangsoo
Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes
Happy End, Michael Haneke
The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola
120 Battements par Minute, Robin Campillo
Okja, Bong Joon-Ho
Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade), Fatih Akin
Les Fantomes D'Ismael, Arnaud Desplechin
The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach
Out-of-Competition
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, Agnes Varda & JR
Mugen Non Junin (Blade of the Immortal), Takashi Miike
Un Certain Regard section
BARBARA by Mathieu AMALRIC
A NOVIA DEL DESIERTO (LA FIANCÉE DU DESERT / THE DESERT BRIDE) by Cecilia ATAN &Valeria PIVATO
TESNOTA (ÉTROITESSE / CLOSENESS) by Kantemir BALAGOV
AALA KAF IFRIT (LA BELLE ET LA MEUTE / BEAUTY AND THE DOGS) by Kaouther BEN HANIA
L'ATELIER by Laurent CANTET
FORTUNATA (LUCKY) by Sergio CASTELLITTO
LAS HIJAS DE ABRIL (LES FILLES D'AVRIL / APRIL'S DAUGHTER) by Michel FRANCO
WESTERN by Valeska GRISEBACH
POSOKI (DIRECTIONS) by Stephan KOMANDAREV
OUT by Gyorgy KRISTOF
SANPO SURU SHINRYAKUSHA (BEFORE WE VANISH) by KUROSAWA Kiyoshi
EN ATTENDANT LES HIRONDELLES (THE NATURE OF TIME) by Karim MOUSSAOUI
LERD (DREGS) by Mohammad RASOULOF
JEUNE FEMME by Léonor SERRAILLE
WIND RIVER by Taylor SHERIDAN
APRÈS LA GUERRE (AFTER THE WAR) by Annarita ZAMBRANO
Special Screenings
Claire's Camera, Hong Sangsoo
12 Jours, Raymond Depardon
They, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, Claude Lanzmann
Demons in Paradise, Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Midnight Screenings
The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil
The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire