Cannes Competition Lineup Includes Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled,' Todd Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure on Thursday are unveiling most of the lineup for this year's 70th anniversary edition.

The two tool to the stage just after 11 a.m. local time, kicking off the traditional lineup press conference at Paris' UGC Cinema on the French capital's Champs Elysees.

Lescure opened the press event by mentioning the upcoming French election and U.S. president Donald Trump. He said "we are in a suspenseful moment for the world," adding: "Since we have a new surprise every day from Donald Trump, I hope North Korea, Syria will not cast a shadow" over Cannes.

The festival will include four out-of-competition titles, three midnight screenings, one special screenings and nine first films from 1,930 submitted films, Fremaux said. He said 12 female directors would be featured in the official selection, up from nine last year.

As previously announced, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will oversee the main competition jury that will award the Palme d'Or and other top prizes.

The poster for this year's festival, which shows an exuberant Claudia Cardinale dancing has been a source of controversy, with fans expressing outrage that the actress appeared to be slimmed down and retouched.

Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu will head up the student and short films jury, and Cesar-winning French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will head the Camera d'Or jury, which selects the best first film from across all sections and sidebars.

Among Thursday's first announcements was that a short virtual reality project from Alejandro G. Inarritu would be part of the festival as will be Kristen Stewart's short film Come Swim.

Also in the lineup is Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which follows Gore as he travels the world raising awareness of climate change and trying to push people and governments to embrace renewable energy. It's a sequel to his An Inconvenient Truth. Adding more political edge will be a Vanessa Redgrave a documentary about refugees called Sea Sorrow.

Adding high-profile TV projects, Cannes will also screen two episodes of David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival for Showtime and show Jane Campion's Top of the Lake 2 as special events.

The competition includes 18 titles. One part of the the lineup is Andrei Zvyagintsev's new film Loveless. After his success with Leviathan, the Russian culture ministry had said Zvyagintsev would get no more state money for his productions, so the film was made without Russian state funds as a co-production with Germany, France and Belgium with Eurimages support. Fremaux spoke about a revival of Russian filmmaking in discussing the lineup.

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's Good Time, with Robert Pattinson, a film of a robbery, and Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, with Joaquin Phoenix, will add star power.

Speaking of star power: Nicole Kidman will feature in several competition and other entries, having a major presence on the Croisette next month.

Here is the full Cannes lineup:

Competition

Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev

Good Time, Benny and Josh Safdie

You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay

L'Amant Double, Francois Ozon

A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase

The Day After, Hong Sangsoo

Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes

Happy End, Michael Haneke

The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola

120 Battements par Minute, Robin Campillo

Okja, Bong Joon-Ho

Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade), Fatih Akin

Les Fantomes D'Ismael, Arnaud Desplechin

The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach

Out-of-Competition

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, Agnes Varda & JR

Mugen Non Junin (Blade of the Immortal), Takashi Miike

Un Certain Regard section

BARBARA by Mathieu AMALRIC

A NOVIA DEL DESIERTO (LA FIANCÉE DU DESERT / THE DESERT BRIDE) by Cecilia ATAN &Valeria PIVATO

