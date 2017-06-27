Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hangs out with the X-Men on Dark Phoenix set

Cameras will shortly get rolling on ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix,’ the next instalment in 20th Century Fox’s long-running series based on the Marvel Comics line.

This latest film in the series is set to commence production in Montreal, Canada – and director Simon Kinberg revealed that the cast and crew had a visit from none other than the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Here’s the photo to prove it, posted to Instagram by Kinberg, in which we see Trudeau alongside the likes of actors James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Tye Sheridan (Cyclops).





Kinberg (pictured to the immediate right of Trudeau) is making his directorial debut on ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix.’ A long-standing figure in the X-movies, he’s served as a writer and producer since 2005’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand.’

Following on from the 1960s-set ‘X-Men: First Class,’ the 70s-set ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and the 80s-set ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ will naturally be set in the 1990s, and will centre largely on the new, younger incarnations of the key X-Men introduced in ‘Apocalypse.’

Sophie Turner, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Tye Sheridan in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ (credit: 20th Century Fox) More

It has been confirmed that the film will introduce a number of X-Men characters not seen on film before, including Dazzler – and although they do not appear in the picture above, we can also expect appearances from series veterans Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Nicholas Hoult (Beast).

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ is set to open in UK cinemas on 2 November 2018.

Read More:

Spider-Man: Iron Man 2 fan theory confirmed

Family connection in The Predator

Communist Superman movie in the works?



