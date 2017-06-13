Cameron Diaz reveals why she's stepped away from Hollywood

Diaz… speaks about why she has stepped away from Hollywood – Credit: Getty

For a time, Cameron Diaz was the most sought-after actress in Hollywood.

But in recent years, she’s noticeably stepped away from the spotlight, not appearing in a single movie since 2014.

Appearing at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Wellness Summit over the weekend, Diaz was asked why.

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself’. Which is a hard thing to face up to,” she said, adding that years of non-stop travel to film sets didn’t help either.

“I felt the need to make myself whole.”

And while in all honesty no one really knows what that means, it was perhaps imbued with more clarity than some of the other remarks made at the Goop Wellness Summit, judging by press reports.

Around the time of ‘There’s Something About Mary’, ‘Shrek’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’, along with indie fare like ‘Being John Malkovich’, and ‘The Gangs of New York’, Diaz was easily the world’s most-wanted actress.

As recently as 2013, she was named the highest-earning actress over 40 in Hollywood.

However, she’s not been spotted on the big screen since the 2014 remake of ‘Annie’, which was panned by critics and flopped at the box office, and prior to that ‘Sex Tape’ with Jason Segel, which was equally derided.

According to IMDb, her last acting job was on cult kids TV series ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ in 2015, and she has no projects listed to be in development.

