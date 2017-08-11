Cameras start rolling on Avengers 4

Avengers… already back in the saddle for the fourth movie – Credit: Disney

The fourth movie in the ‘Avengers’ series is go.

Cameras are now rolling on the super hero ensemble, just four weeks after wrapping the third movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The Russo brothers, who are helming the movie, posted a cheeky shot of a superhero glove on their Facebook page to signal the start of filming.

“Beginning the end,” they captioned, referring to the this movie being the last Avengers outing, at least for the time being.

The movie will mark the official end of Marvel’s ‘phase three’, and will bring back all the heroic protagonists to wallop Josh Brolin’s Thanos and the Black Order.

Presumably Brolin will ditch his outfit for Cable – he’s currently filming ‘Deadpool 2’ with stuntman-turned-John Wick director David Leitch – and quickly change back into Thanos garb for the superhero swansong.

The shoot is happening at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, with plans to wrap in December.

All the Avengers will be back in the fold, including Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and many, many more we haven’t mentioned.

And it’s been hinted that there might even be a few fatalities to round off this last chapter.

Ruffalo said in an interview with ‘Good Morning America’ last month: “Let me just say this; Like every other Marvel movie, it doesn’t end well for the superheroes.

“Wait until you see this next one. Everybody dies.”

He’s exaggerating of course… but how much?

It’s due out on May 3, 2019, so we’ll find out then, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ out on May 4, 2018.

Read More:

McConaughey addresses ‘leaning’ meme

Daft extras who ruined their moment

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split



