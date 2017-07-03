Shooting begins on Fantastic Beasts 2 as first plot details and cast emerge

Rolling… cameras roll on the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (Credit: Warner Bros)

The wizarding world is up and running once again, with principal photography beginning on the sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ this morning in Burbank, California.

As yet untitled, Eddie Redmayne returns as the magizoologist Newt Scamander, alongside his stateside compatriots, sister act Tina and Queenie Goldstein (Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol).

And despite having his memory wiped, ‘Men In Black’ style, at the end of the movie and having moved on to open a bakery, Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski will be embroiled once again.

Interestingly, Ezra Miller will also be back, as the tortured young man Credence – his fate left in the balance following the events in New York.

But it’s the newcomers that will be diverting most attention – namely Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, spotted at the climax of the first movie, and Jude Law, playing the young Albus Dumbledore.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

Elsewhere, Zoë Kravitz is Leta Lestrange (sure we’ve heard that name somewhere before), while Callum Turner plays Theseus Scamander, Newt’s older brother.

As per the new synopsis information, the movie opens in 1927, a few months after the events of the first movie, and the capturing of Grindelwald.

It then continues:

“Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause – elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.”

The action will move from New York to London, and then on to Paris, with plenty of nods to the existing Potter universe.

Also on the bill are William Nadylam as wizard Yusuf Kama, Ingvar Sigurdsson as a bounty hunter named Grimmson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Skender, who runs the wizarding circus, and Kevin Guthrie as Abernathy, who we met as Tina and Queenie’s boss at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA).

Helmed once more by David Yates, it’s due for release on November 16, 2018.

Read More:

Avengers: Infinity War set photos

Ron Howard’s snarky Han Solo set pic

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer arrives



