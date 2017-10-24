Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on the film everyone is talking about

Sometimes you never know where the voice of descent will come from. Call Me By Your Name has been receiving rave reviews since it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and is now one of the favourites to win the Best Picture Oscar.

So it was somewhat of a surprise when on the day before I meet with director Luca Guadagnino that James Ivory of Merchant and Ivory fame, and the scriptwriter of Call Me by Your Name questioned why the Italian director didn’t show male genitalia in his adaptation of American author André Aciman’s novel about the sexual awakening of a 17-year-old in 1980s Italy.

It’s a position that has left Guadagnino baffled. “I am the least prudish director you can meet,” argues the 46-year-old. “I’ve been very precise in using the female and male body on screen to convey all kind of emotions. I thought that the display of nudity in this specific movie was absolutely irrelevant and I understand that for James it would have been relevant but that is his vision, what is clear is that we had no limitations on what we wanted to do.”

Luca Guadagnino directing his latest film 'Call Me By Your Name'

When Guadagnino asks, “Did you miss penises in this movie?” The preposterousness of the whole debate is brought home. Ivory’s problem seems a hangover from the long production history of the film, that saw Ivory attached as director, then co-director with Guadagnino, who was first brought on as a locations manager before eventually taking on the director’s chair, as otherwise the film would not have been made.

But Guadagnino wants to make clear that it’s not the criticism of his film that bothers him, just the argument raised by the critic; “I’m happy to hear any kind of criticism if it comes from a place of intelligence and listening.”

Guadagnino is much happier when conversation reverts to the breakout performance of Timothée Chalamet as Elio, or how Armie Hammer playing an American student who comes to Italy for a summer delivers the performance that finally cements the promise he showed in The Social Network playing both Winklevoss twins, and Michael Stuhlbarg’s beguiling turn as an academic.

Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr Perlman (left), Chalamet as Elio (centre) and Hammer as Oliver

When I say Stuhlbarg reminded me of a Robin Williams character, the Palermo born director chips in, “That’s lovely. Dead Poet’s Society.” Guadagnino says he wasn’t thinking about Robin Williams when making Call Me By Your Name, but that “It clearly worked its way in.” He argues that this type of unknowing homage is the secret to his movies; “I think that movies are made from the unconscious of the filmmakers, not out of their ego. A good movie comes unconsciously to me.”

