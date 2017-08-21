Cable looks worse for wear in Deadpool 2 set photos

‘Deadpool 2’ is putting Josh Brolin through the mill…

At least, that’s how it looks in these cool, new set photos.

It’s no secret that ‘Deadpool 2’ is currently filming in Vancouver… and we’ve already seen a handful of cool set photos which feature Deadpool, Domino and Cable in all their glory. But things are getting tough for the Marvel mutants as you can see in these new images.

And it looks as though Cable has taken a beating.

The following photos have appeared on social media, thanks to the film’s fairly open shooting location in downtown Vancouver… and it looks as though Josh Brolin’s Cable has been in a bit of a scuffle.





Of course, there’s also the matter of Cable’s left eye…

Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no context for these scenes – what they were filming or how this fits into the ‘Deadpool 2’ narrative. But with Josh Brolin keeping his left eye closed here, it’s already sparked some discussion as to how ‘Deadpool 2’ will depict his glowing eye.





And whether or not we’ll see him earn that during the movie.

Of course, we’ve already seen promo pictures with the visual effect applied:

But what’s it all about?

During the comic books, it’s revealed that Cable was infected with a techno-organic virus which supresses his psionic abilities… and it takes all of his focus and resolve to stop the virus from spreading. The glowing eye is due to Cable’s bionic eye, which is infected with the techno-organic virus, and also gives him superhuman sight.

Could we see how this all goes down?

Will ‘Deadpool 2’ glimpse into the future?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

