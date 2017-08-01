Who are Cable and Domino? Deadpool 2 characters explained

Deadpool will return in ‘Deadpool 2’.

But who the hell are Cable and Domino?

If you’re a ‘Deadpool’ comic book fan, you’ll know exactly who’s heading to the upcoming sequel… and why they’re so important. Cable and Domino are comic book staples, and have fought alongside the Merc with a Mouth for years.

But what if you’re never touched a comic book in your life?

Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is Cable?

The time-travelling mutant known as Cable – Credit: Marvel More

A time-travelling mutant from the future, Cable is one of Deadpool’s closest pals… when they’re not trying to kill each other, obviously. The mutant known as Cable is actually named Nathan Summer – the son of iconic X-Men hero, Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Madelyne Pryor (Jean Grey’s clone). He’s actually from a possible future timeline – sent to the future as an infant, where he grew into a formidable warrior… before returning to the present day.

So, how does Deadpool come into all this?

The first time Deadpool meets Cable – Credit: Marvel More

Technically, they first crossed paths in New Mutants #98, where Deadpool is sent by Mr Tolliver (a powerful mutant called Genesis who is actually Cable’s son) to find and kill him. Deadpool doesn’t exactly succeed and is sent back to Tolliver in a box… but it’s later found that this isn’t the first time they met.

Due to some time-travelling hijinks in the ‘Cable & Deadpool’ mini-series, Split Second, Deadpool was sent back in time to eliminate Cable from the timeline in order to stop him doing some really, really bad stuff.

And it turns out, their fateful first meeting in New Mutants #98 was one of the many times they had met before.

Basically, time-travel shenanigans surround Cable… but he also has psionic and telepathic abilities as well as being a totally bad-ass fighter.

Who is Domino?

Domino is very lucky indeed… Credit: Marvel More

Another badass mercenary, Domino is the product of a top-secret government breeding program to create the perfect weapon – much like the Weapon X program. Domino was the only test subject to survive, but despite her powers, the experiment was deemed a failure.

Essentially, Domino’s power was deemed to be worthless.

But that vastly underestimates the power of luck…

Domino continuously projects a ‘probability field’ around herself – essentially initiating random telekinetic acts which affects probability in her favour. What does that mean? She has incredibly good luck, while her opponents have incredibly bad luck.

Not everyone likes Deadpool – Credit: Marvel More

