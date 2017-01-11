'Bye Bye Man' Clip: Faye Dunaway Offers Some Cryptic Info (Exclusive)





She hasn’t been featured in the film’s creepy trailers, but legendary actress Faye Dunaway makes an important appearance in the new horror flick The Bye Bye Man.

Dunaway serves the archetypal role of the wise old soul who helps the main character (Douglas Smith) connect the dots while everyone dies grisly deaths around him. In this case those kills are at the hands of the titular supernatural slasher, a goth-looking grim reaper who haunts anyone who says his name… or even dares think about him. (As the trailer warns ad nauseam, DON’T SAY IT, DON’T THINK IT.)

Though many of her recent films have flown under the radar, the 75-year-old Dunaway has been steadily acting into the twilight years of her career. The actress is of course best known for the groundbreaking heist drama Bonnie and Clyde (1967), the noirish Jack Nicholson classic Chinatown (1974), the controversial biopic Mommie Dearest (1981), and the media satire Network (1976), for which she won an Academy Award.

Directed by Stacy Title (Snoop Dogg’s Hood of Horror) from a script by Jonathan Penner, The Bye Bye Man also stars Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film opens everywhere Jan. 13. Watch the trailer:



