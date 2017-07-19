The buzz is back in redband trailer for Leatherface, prequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

You can’t keep a good horror series down. Not only will 2017 see the newest entries in the ‘Saw’ and ‘Child’s Play’ franchises, it will also see the return of one of the real big daddies of the genre, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ in all-new prequel ‘Leatherface.’

If you’re thinking “hang on, hasn’t there already been a ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ prequel?”, then you’re absolutely correct. Michael Bay’s production house Platinum Dunes followed up their 2003 ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ remake with 2006’s ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,’ set prior to the events of the original story.

However, ‘Leatherface’ will take us back even further to the youth of the hulking Texan with a penchant for power tools and human skin masks, and will doubtless give us a bit of insight into how he got that way.

The chainsaw at work in 'Leatherface' (credit: Lionsgate)

This will be the eighth film in the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ series, launched by Tobe Hooper’s seminal 1974 shocker ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.’ Though hugely controversial for many years, and banned in the UK until 1999, it is now widely acknowledged as a masterpiece.

The ensuing franchise has a considerably spottier record. ‘Leatherface’ will be the second entry from studio Lionsgate, who obtained the rights to the series with 2013’s ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D,’ which didn’t prove a hit with audiences or critcs ($47 million at the global box office, 19% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Still, horror fans may have more cause for optimism on ‘Leatherface,’ as it’s the work of Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the acclaimed French directorial duo behind one of the most intense horror movies of the past decade, 2007’s ‘Inside.’

The cast includes Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, and former ‘Eastenders’ actor Sam Strike.

‘Leatherface’ has its UK premiere at Horror Channel FrightFest in London this August Bank Holiday weekend; no British release date has been announced at present.

