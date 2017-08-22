Bushwick's Brittany Snow on Pitch Perfect 3, recovering from self-harm and her new action film

Those who only know Brittany Snow as ditzy Chloe Beale, one of the Barden Bellas in Pitch Perfect, are in for a surprise when they see post-apocalyptic thriller Bushwick, which sees the actress play a college student who turns into an action heroine after the hipster Brooklyn neighbourhood comes under military attack.

Whereas in Pitch Perfect Snow has to play dumb as her character doesn’t want to graduate, in Bushwich playing college student Lucy she is faced with a stark dilemma when she exits a subway station and discovers that New York is under attack from Texans wanted to secede from the United States.

“Lucy is a girl who has to utlise her intelligence and adjust to her surroundings in order to survive,” says Snow. “It poses the question, what would you do in that situation if you had no prior experience of being in a violent atmosphere, would you stand up and try to save others and yourself or would you just lay down? I don’t know what I would do.”

In Bushwick, Lucy does what anyone would want to do when under attack, she teams up with Stupe, played by muscle man Dave Bautista, best known for playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Snow who is best known as Chloe in 'Pitch Perfect' says her role in 'Bushwick' is quite different because she is shooting guns (Getty Images for Acura) More

As she ventures through Bushwick, she gets attacked form all sorts of people, including locals complaining about gentrification. For the actress, the leading role offered a departure from the type of characters she’s been playing ever since she became a child star appearing in shows such as Guiding Light, American Dreams and later on Nip / Tuck.

“The things that people know me for are more light and fun, I guess, I sing in a lot of things,” says Snow. “But this movie is definitely different to what people have seen before, because I’m shooting guns.”

It forced the 31-year-old to get out of her performing comfort zone, something she admits that she struggled with at first. She says she butted heads with directors Cary Murnion and John Milott over the kitschy tone of the action sequences. “ I wanted to gear towards it being grounded [in realism]. They knew that this needed a heightened element to the action, where it’s also sort of funny, and maintaining that tone and - I hate to call it a B-movie, I can’t because I’m in it – but that sort of genre of film was planned and very specific.”

In 'Bushwick', Snow as Lucy teams up with Dave Bautista as Stupe, best known for playing Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' More

Read More