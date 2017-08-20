Build your own dinosaur park in 'Jurassic World Evolution'

Did you watch Jurassic World and think that the chaos could have been avoided with better park design? You're going to get a chance to prove your theory. Elite: Dangerous developer Frontier has taken the wraps off of Jurassic World Evolution, which will have you running your own park on Isla Nublar. Think of it as a very violent Rollercoaster Tycoon — you'll build attractions, engineer new dinosaurs and try to prevent your creations from chomping on guests.

The title will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in summer 2018, or soon after the June release of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie (convenient, isn't it?). As such, it's not clear just what the game mechanics are like. With that said, Frontier has a strong pedigree — it's probably going to produce something considerably better than Trespasser.

