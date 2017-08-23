Bryan Singer's Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody casts Queen band members

‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer is set to bring the story of British rock legends Queen to the big screen in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ and now we know who’ll be joining Freddie Mercury actor Rami Malek as his bandmates.

The Hollywood Reporter announced this week that Emmy-winning ‘Mr Robot’ star Malek will be joined by Gwilym Lee (‘The Hollow Crown’) as guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy (‘X-Men: Apocalypse’) as drummer Roger Taylor, and Joe Mazzello (‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘The Social Network’) as bassist John Deacon.

Singer later made the news official on Instagram:

Earlier Instagram posts from the director prove that Brian May and Roger Taylor, the only active members of the original Queen line-up (Deacon retired from the band in 1997), are still very much involved with the movie.

The 20th Century Fox production ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is set to shoot this autumn, the culmination of many years of efforts from producer Graham King to get the project off the ground.

Famously, Sacha Baron Cohen was the first actor linked to the project, signing on to play the late Mercury in 2010, but ultimately dropping out over creative differences with the surviving members of Queen. Ben Whishaw was later attached along with director Dexter Fletcher.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is scheduled to open in UK cinemas on 28 December 2018.

