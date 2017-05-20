Bryan Cranston Talks 'Wakefield,' His Walter White Disguise, and Whether He'd Do a Superhero Movie

In Wakefield, Bryan Cranston plays a successful New York lawyer, who, upon returning to his perfect suburban home one night, decides to take a nap in the attic above his garage. He doesn’t wake up until morning, and decides to make it a full day away from his wife (Jennifer Garner) and twin daughters. Days turn then into weeks, and weeks into month, as Howard Wakefield scavengers food from the trash, grows out a scruffy beard, and spies on his family from a rear window — all the while dissecting the trivialities of his seemingly idyllic (but clearly not idyllic) life.

It’s a tough act to pull off: How can we feel for this guy who would put his family through this type of ordeal? But then again this is the man who played of the greatest antiheroes in TV history, meth king Walter White in Breaking Bad. Cranston doesn’t want you to think about Walt while watching Wakefield, and the characters couldn’t be more different.

But we’ve been through this sort of emotional grinder with Cranston before, and he once again proves a master of bringing honesty and complexity to his characters. In a candid interview with Yahoo Movies, the 61-year-old actor talked about why he could relate to his misanthrope from Wakefield (written and directed by Robin Swicord and based on a short story by E.L. Doctorow), his go-to disguises, his desire to do a comic-book movie, and more.

Obviously this scored high on the Cranston Assessment Project Scale, the formula you’ve said you use to choose roles. Where did it spike in the algorithm?

I ran it. It was very high on the story, very high on the screenplay, very high on the character. And high, once I talked to her, on the director. So the first three were killers. Bang bang bang. The character — oof, wow. But the story itself really makes you think. It’s relatable. Who hasn’t thought, “I would love to take my own day and not have any responsibility, not have any phone calls or texts or emails. I would love to just check out.” And Howard Wakefield does. But moment to moment. I just need a few hours. I don’t want to confront this issue right now. I don’t want to get into a fight. I’m tired. I’ll just deal with it in the morning.

Like when you get the flu and go, “Well, this is kind of nice not to have to do anything.”

Yeah. If it’s not too bad. I’m watching a movie and I’m eating chicken soup. Mmmm. It’s not terrible! My wife is waiting on me. Have you ever faked that you are sicker than you really are?

Probably, yeah.

[Laughs] It’s like [in a whisper], “I don’t feel well, I just don’t feel well.”

What’d you find particularly juicy about Howard?

Well, I related to him. I knew what that was like. And then I discovered that this was originally a short story by Nathaniel Hawthorne back in 1835, in England.

That then was adapted into a short story in the New Yorker by E.L. Doctorow.

Yes, so this sensibility of feeling pressured and wanting to take a break has been with man probably since the beginning. Can you imagine the caveman going, “F–k, if I fight another mastodon, I’m going to scream. Can I just lay down the sand?”

Howard ultimately ends up looking like a caveman.

You see! Nice little come-around. But funny you should mention that because he does get down to a very basic type of animal — an animal who is concerned about food, shelter and clothing.

There’s an ongoing dialogue in the screenwriting community about the challenges of telling a story that features an unlikable, or questionably likable, main character. Did you find Wakefield likable? Do you think he has redeeming qualities?

I think that’s a misconception. I think we’ve been groomed to think and to accept like dogma that you have to have a protagonist and an antagonist. You have to like this person and dislike this person. Really? And every rule is made to be broken. I think it’s a false premise. What I think the screenwriter or storyteller has to do is to create an honest depiction of a life, a plausible life, and leave it up to the audience to decide if they like him or if they don’t. If you are able to convey vulnerability, sensibility and honesty, some people will like you. Because they believe you: “He’s being honest.”

