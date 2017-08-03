Bryan Cranston Enters Oscar Race with New York Film Festival Opener ‘Last Flag Flying’

Bryan Cranston’s post-“Breaking Bad” career has taken him from LBJ on Broadway and television (“All the Way”) to James Franco movies (“In Dubious Battle,” “Why Him?,” “The Disaster Artist”) to indie flicks (“The Infiltrator” and “Wakefield”). However, he may have finally found the lead role that will land him his second Oscar nomination after “Trumbo.”

Word is, Cranston delivers in “Boyhood” writer-director Richard Linklater’s New York Film Festival opener, “Last Flag Flying” (November 3, Amazon). Adapted from the 2005 Darryl Ponicsan novel, Cranston plays one of three Vietnam veterans who reunite to bury one of their sons, an Iraq soldier. Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne costar.

Next up: March 9th, the Weinstein Co. will finally release retitled comedy “The Upside,” Neil Burger’s American remake of the Cesar-winning French hit “The Untouchables,” in which Cranston plays a wheelchair-bound New York magnate whose tough lieutenant (Nicole Kidman) hires a near-homeless man (Kevin Hart) to assist him. Needless to say, conflict and hilarity ensue. TWC’s sizzle reel in Cannes was hilarious.

Related stories

An Academy Member's Oscar Proposal: Add More Actors

Why the Emmys Matter More Every Year, Within the Industry and Beyond

10 Toronto Film Festival Documentaries That Could Shake Up the Oscars