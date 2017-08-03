Bruce Willis tools up for first Death Wish remake trailer

Bruce Willis has got a ‘Death Wish’…

That’s right – it’s our first look at Eli Roth’s remake.

Based on the 1974 classic, ‘Death Wish’ stars Bruce Willis as a man on the edge. After the brutal murder of his wife and daughter, Paul Kersey takes to the streets of Chicagoto rain vengeance on street punks and muggers.

But will he get revenge on those who murdered his family?

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

The original ‘Death Wish’ was directed by Michael Winner, based on a novel by Brian Garfield… and now the remake see Bruce Willis star as Paul Kersey – a role made famous by the incomparable Charles Bronson.

Of course, the vigilante classic spawned a number of sequels.

But now it looks as though Bruce Willis is stepping into Bronson’s shoes.

‘Death Wish’ Exclusive Photos: Eli Roth on His Aim to Bring Bruce Willis Back to Glory More

And it already looks like an action-packed return for the ageing action star.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller Death Wish.”

Will ‘Death Wish’ be any good?

Bruce Willis stars in Death Wish – Credit: MGM More

Director Eli Roth seems convinced that ‘Death Wish’ will “bring back that great, classic Bruce Willis.” Whether or not that’s the case, remains to be seen… but it’s an interesting project nonetheless.

“We wanted to bring back that great, classic Bruce Willis we all know and love and just do a fun, badass update of a revered classic,” he told Yahoo! Movies. “I wanted to bring Bruce back to that Fifth Element, Unbreakable, Die Hard glory and have him craft another iconic performance, and I really think he did it. I mean I really think this can be his Taken. The fun is watching him go crazy and watching someone slowly move the moral goal post.”

For die-hard action fans, ‘Death Wish’ is a classic.

Let’s just hope the remake lives up to its name.

‘Death Wish’ stars Bruce Willis, Elizabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Eli Roth directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Carnahan.

‘Death Wish’ heads to cinemas on 22 November 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer