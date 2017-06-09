Bruce Willis’ ‘Death Wish’ Remake Lands November Release

By Dave McNary

Megan Ellison’s nascent Annapurna Pictures distribution operation has set MGM’s Death Wish reboot, starring Bruce Willis, for a Nov. 22 launch.

Annapurna Pictures, which is launching Aug. 4 with Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama Detroit, is already partnered with MGM on its international releases. Hostel director Eli Roth helmed the Death Wish remake and former MGM co-chairman Roger Birnbaum is producing.

Paramount released the original Death Wish, starring Charles Bronson, in 1974 with Michael Winner directing and Dino De Laurentiis producing. The original was based on the Brian Garfield novel about vigilante Paul Kersey, who goes after criminals when his wife is murdered and his daughter is left catatonic after being sexually assaulted during a home invasion.

The $3 million film was a major success, grossing $22 million at the box office in 1974. Bronson starred in four Death Wish sequels, concluding with his final film in 1994, Death Wish V: The Face of Death.

The new Death Wish also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Kimberly Elise, Mike Epps, and Elisabeth Shue. It will open against Disney-Pixar’s animated family comedy Coco and Broad Green’s comedy Villa Capri, starring Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo.

Annapurna Pictures is also teamed with Amazon Studios for a Sept. 15 release of Ben Stiller’s Brad’s Status and for an Oct. 27 release of the drama Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, and Bella Heathcote.



