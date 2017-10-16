Broadway star Harvey Fierstein is NOT Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Fierstein is NOT Harvey Weinstein.

But that hasn’t stopped people from giving him grief.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has rocked Hollywood, and has affected countless

Broadway actor and writer Harvey Fiersein has been forced to clarify that, no, he is not Harvey Weinstein, after a number of (rightly) outraged folks have been sending him angry messages via social media.

But really, folks – that’s not the right guy.

“Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well!” said the 63-year-old actor via Twitter. “I get it. All Harveys look alike.”

Harvey Fierstein is an American actor, playwright, and voice actor who has made a name for himself as Edna Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’… and even won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

Harvey Weinstein on the other hand, is embroiled in a sexual assault scandal which has rocked Hollywood. Following a damning New York Times article which details decades of sexual harassment claims (from the likes of actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd), a staggering number of actresses have since spoken out against him.

Clearly, the similarities are shocking…

(Obviously, the confusion is all in their names)

Thankfully, the actor is taking it all in his stride… but it’s probably time to stop shouting abuse at Harvey Fierstein.

I'm a good gay! I mean, a good guy. – Guys, We're Mad At Harvey WEINSTEIN, Not Harvey FIERSTEIN! – https://t.co/3F6PQdORZk #GoogleAlerts — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 7, 2017





Harvey Weinstein, on the other hand, is continuing to spiral downwards.

Following countless allegations, the NYPD and London Metropolitan Police have opened investigations into the 65-year-old film producer. He’s reportedly entered rehab, but both BAFTA and The Academy have already stripped him of membership.

