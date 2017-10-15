British police investigating three more Weinstein sex assault allegations

British police are investigating three further sex assault allegations involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, sources have confirmed.

The latest allegations made to the Metropolitan Police relate to sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

This follows another allegation, made against the movie mogul, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.

The four allegations relate to two complainants.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating the allegations.

“There has been no arrest at this stage.”