'Brigsby Bear Adventures' Explained: Inside Fictional '80s TV Show In 'Brigsby Bear' (and a 'Lost Episode' to Come?)

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a fictional ’80s children’s show, but after audiences see the affecting comedy Brigsby Bear (in select theaters now), they’ll find themselves wishing they could watch it for real. (Some spoilers ahead.) In director Dave McCary’s debut film, SNL star Kyle Mooney (who also co-wrote the script) plays James, a young man who has been raised in isolation by the well-meaning but unbalanced “parents” who kidnapped him as a baby. When James learns the truth and returns to his biological parents, the hardest thing for him to accept is that his favorite TV show, Brigsby Bear Adventures,never aired outside of the family bunker; it was wholly the invention of Ted (Mark Hamill), the man he thought was his father. In other words, his only pop culture reference is one that literally no one else knows. The film follows James as he learns to adapt by bringing elements of Brigsby into his new life.

Throughout the film, we see glimpses of the TV show, a gloriously bizarre yet wholly believable series of adventures starring a man in an animatronic bear suit. Complete with electronic songs, ’80s-style green-screen effects, and odd episodic “lessons” (“Remember: prophecy is meaningless. Trust only your familial unit!”), Brigsby Bear Adventures feels very much like the low-budget children’s entertainment that ’80s kids watched on VHS tapes, which is the whole idea. McCary and Mooney stopped by the Yahoo Movies office to go deep on the inspirations and creation of their show-within-a-movie — and revealed that audiences haven’t seen the last of Brigsby.

THE INSPIRATION

When conceiving the idea for Brigsby Bear Adventures, Mooney and co-writer Kevin Costello looked to live-action children’s TV shows from their own childhoods in the ’80s and early ’90s. Specific influences included the Disney Channel series Welcome to Pooh Corner, a Teddy Ruxpin TV special, and a live-action Rainbow Brite “birthday” special. “I guess in theory if it was your birthday and you’re a child, or a grown man or woman, you would pop this tape in and it would be like Rainbow Brite and the characters from that show celebrating your birthday with you,” Mooney explains. The actor is so obsessed with this aesthetic — “all of that stuff where it’s like, the matte painting background sets and a live-action creature thing walking around on set” — that he has a collection of children’s-show VHS tapes that he found in thrift stores in his 20s. “Every year, more and more of these things are making it to YouTube,” Mooney says, “but back then, these things only existed on videotape. When you’d find [one], it was something truly special.”

THE STORY

Costello did go so far as to write a show bible for Brigsby Bear Adventures, though only bits and pieces made it into the screenplay. “Sometimes it would just be a blurb — Kevin would have written some soundtrack cue that was like, ‘This song is taken from Episode 46 Volume 18, ‘The Raid of the Plutorians,’” Mooney recalls. In the film, Ted has been producing the show for around 20 years, so the writers had the idea that it evolved over time from a rudimentary preschool show into an elaborate, world-building fantasy. “We would have loved to have the time and resources to make the shoddiest, earliest version of the show, where maybe the animatronics aren’t even there and it’s just like a loose, puppeted mouth,” says McCary. “You know even how Homer Simpson looked different in that first season?”

While the show’s themes seem to reflect the paranoia of James’ kidnappers — “They definitely wanted to instill this idea that what’s out there is dangerous, and if you’re curious about that stuff, it’s not natural,” says McCary — its hero is nevertheless an upbeat role model in James’ life. “I think the overall message of the Brigsby Bear TV show is to be positive to one another,” says Mooney. “And I think just from the standpoint of this being the only source of entertainment for James, he just loves these stories and it inspires him to create himself.”

