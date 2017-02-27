'Bright': First Look at Will Smith Supernatural Cop Movie Arrives During Oscars

Photo: Twitter/Netflix)

Oscars Sunday made room for the supernatural. The first ad for Will Smith's Netflix movie Bright dropped during the Oscars telecast on ABC.

The supernatural cop film is directed by Smith's Suicide Squad helmer David Ayer and also stars Joel Edgerton.

Bright is set in a world where magical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop (Smith) works in the police's division for handling crimes involving magic, and is forced to work with an Orc (Edgerton) to find a powerful wand that bad guys are willing to kill for.