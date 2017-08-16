Brienne and Arya's epic fight in Game of Thrones remade, Star Wars style

There were a number of moments during Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark’s epic sword sparring in ‘Game of Thrones’ when Brienne would have been fully entitled to coin the immortal Darth Vader phrase ‘impressive… most impressive’.

And now, one avid Thrones fan has taken the fantasy show to a galaxy far, far away, and it’s rapidly going viral.

Replacing Arya’s sword ‘Needle’ and Brienne’s ‘Oathkeeper’ with a pair of lightsabers, the duo look seriously Jedi-esque, with all the right saber-clashing sounds present and correct.

And Pod, Brienne’s squire, even has himself a green one. Nice touch.

Made and posted by a YouTube user called Omid G, (at the time of publishing) it’s racked up nearly two million views in just a few days, made up from the footage seen in the episode ‘The Spoils of War’, broadcast on HBO on August 6.

And it’s made just that little bit more special thanks to the fact that Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne, also plays Captain Phasma, the First Order stormtrooper commander first seen in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

Christie will also feature as Phasma in the sequel ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, due out at Christmas.

