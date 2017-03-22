Brie Larson to Play First Female U.S. Presidential Candidate Victoria Woodhull

By Justin Kroll

Brie Larson will star as Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for president of the United States, in a film for Amazon Studios.

Larson will also produce Victoria Woodhull. Ben Kopit penned the script.

Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman will produce as well, while Anne Woodward exec produces and Whalerock’s John-Eric Capps co-produces.

Woodhull ran for president in 1872, more then 40 years before women had the right to vote, and although she lost the presidency, she paved the way for women’s suffrage and women’s rights for years to come.

Amazon’s Julie Rapaport and Jules Claassen are overseeing the project with Capps.

Following her Oscar win for best actress in Room, Larson shot Ben Wheatley’s gangster pic Free Fire, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She can currently be seen in theaters in Kong: Skull Island, and will appear next in Lionsgate’s The Glass Castle and Marvel’s Captain Marvel.

Larson, Kopit, and Whalerock are repped by WME. Larson is managed by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Kopit is repped by Mindframe Films & Management.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Watch Brie Larson talk about why Captain Marvel matters:



