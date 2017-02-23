Brie Larson on Why Captain Marvel Matters

In July, Marvel Studios announced Brie Larson would be playing Carol Danvers. Danvers is the sixth character in Marvel’s history to be Captain Marvel, and she has superhuman strength, endurance, and durability, as well as flight and precognitive abilities.

But there are plenty of those abilities already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson told Yahoo Movies why Captain Marvel is an important addition nonetheless. “Oh, my gosh,” she said to our Khail Anonymous. “Well, quite simply, she’s kind of like the bridge between these two worlds. She’s the bridge between what’s happening up in space and what’s happening down on Earth.”

Brie Larson gets introduced as Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Captain Marvel is a bridge between Earth and space because her human genes are fused with Kree ones. A notable Kree alien is Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy. Larson also said that Captain Marvel adds another dimension to the lineup. “She’s coming to terms with these different parts of herself,” she said. There’s a lot of humanity in her, and she is such a strong believer in truth and in peace. I think that’s an incredible symbol to have right now.”

‘Logan’ Director Explains Why He Didn’t Put Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine Costume:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.