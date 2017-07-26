Brie Larson Grapples With Family Arm-Wrestling Fight in 'The Glass Castle': Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brie Larson’s post-Oscar-winning projects so far, Free Fire and Kong: Skull Island, didn’t quite take interesting advantage of the actress’ considerable talents. Hopefully, this August’s The Glass Castle, an adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir of the same name, will once again give her an opportunity to shine with some substantial material. Ahead of the movie’s late-summer bow, Yahoo Movies presents an exclusive scene from the drama (watch it above).

In The Glass Castle, Larson plays Walls as a young woman, although the film also charts Walls’ poverty-stricken childhood upbringing — alongside her siblings — at the hands of a severely dysfunctional mother (Naomi Watts) and father (Woody Harrelson). The above scene finds Larson’s character trying to usher her siblings out of her parents’ ramshackle abode, only to have her plan interrupted by her dad’s demand that David (New Girl’s Max Greenfield) arm-wrestle him — leading to a showdown that inspires Walls to get passionately involved, and ends with a surprisingly cruel twist.

Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously collaborated with Larson on his directorial debut Short Term 12, We’ll see if The Glass Castle starts another Oscar conversation for its leading lady when it premieres in theaters on August 11.

Watch Brie Larson introducing a clip from ‘Short Term 12,’ her previous collaboration with director Destin Daniel Cretton:

