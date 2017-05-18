Brie Larson Gets Emotional in the First Trailer for 'The Glass Castle'

Brie Larson has reunited with her Short Term 12 director, Destin Daniel Cretton, for her first feelings movie since Room. The Glass Castle is based on the book of the same name by Jeannette Walls, and it’s about a woman (Larson), who grew up like something of a nomad with eccentric parents, but who has made a life for herself as a well-heeled corporate type in the big city. Her polished up boyfriend (Max Greenfield) doesn’t know that her parents are impoverished homeless people, and she has to reconcile her past with her present when they move to New York City to be closer to her, taking up residence as squatters in an abandoned building. When Brie goes brunette you know you’re in for some heavy emotions, so keep the tissues handy for this one.

Related Articles