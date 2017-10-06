Bride of Frankenstein remake pulled from Universal's slate

The planned remake of ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’ has been pulled from Universal’s release schedule.

It was slated to for a release on February 14, 2019, with director Bill Condon at the helm, and was due to go into production in February, 2018.

But according to Deadline, the movie has been put on hold while Condon continues to work on the script with David Koepp.

“After thoughtful consideration, Universal Pictures and director Bill Condon have decided to postpone ‘Bride of Frankenstein,” read a statement from the studio.

“None of us want to move too quickly to meet a release date when we know this special movie needs more time to come together.

“Bill is a director whose enormous talent has been proven time and again, and we all look forward to continuing to work on this film together.”

As part of the ‘Dark Universe’ from Universal, which is plumbing its ownership of movie monsters from Dracula to the Wolfman, Javier Bardem is set to play Frankenstein’s monster, with Angelina Jolie in talks to play the lead role.

According to reports, Bardem is still committed to the role, but there could be issues now surrounding the fact that Jolie has recently signed up to make ‘Maleficent 2’, with filming to start in early 2018.

The first movie to emerge in the ‘Dark Universe’ was Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’, which was released earlier this year.

But it was something of an inauspicious start – it underperformed at the box office, taking just over $400 million from a rumoured near-$200 million budget, and was battered by critics.

There are also movies in development starring the Invisible Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Van Helsing, the Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre-Dame.

