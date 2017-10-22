Brent Briscoe Dead: ‘Parks And Recreation’ And ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Dies Following Fall, Aged 56

Brent Briscoe has died following a fall, at the age of 56.

The actor, who was best known for playing Detective Macklay in the 2017 series of the cult US drama ‘Twin Peaks’ and JJ in ‘Parks And Recreation’, died on Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital following a fall but suffered internal bleeding and heart complications.

His publicist told Variety: “We lost a class act on Wednesday. Brent played hundreds of roles throughout his career but his greatest role was to his family and friends.

“He was as genuine as they come. We will miss him dearly.”

‘Twin Peaks’ creator, David Lynch, also paid tribute, saying: “I want you to know how much I loved working with Brent.

“I worked with him on Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks. I loved him as an actor and a great person.

“I’m holding good thoughts for all of you. I will really miss working with Brent again.”

Brent also starred in ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘The Green Mile’ on the big screen.

He is survived by his father Carl, brother Kent and sister Shelley West.