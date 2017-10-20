Breathe: Andrew Garfield demonstrates his Oscar cred in this exclusive new clip

Andrew Garfield could be set to make it two Academy Award nominations in a row with his new film ‘Breathe’.

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star earned his first Oscar nod earlier this year playing conscientious objector Desmond Doss in ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, and we think he deserves another crack at glory for his role in Andy Serkis’ directorial debut.

Garfield plays Robin Cavendish, a dashing young man cut down in his prime by polio. It’s an incredible true story that sees Garfield confined to a hospital bed, and later a mobility chair, for the majority of the film, unable to move any part of his body below the neck after his bout of illness leaves him paralysed.

Andrew Garfield plays Robin Cavendish in ‘Breathe’ (STX International) More

Robin is left unable to breathe without the aid of respirator, but facing a life confined to hospital, he finds a way to live outside the medical environment at home, amongst his home comforts.

This new clip shows Cavendish surrounded by his friends, celebrating his son’s birthday, with inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville) attending to his mobility needs. They’re discussing the limitations of the equipment that keeps Robin alive, pinpointing a need for Robin to be able to communicate with people when they are out of the room.

The clip also shows Claire Foy as Robin’s wife Diana, whose love and dedication to her husband provides the film with its warm, beating heart.

The real life Teddy Hall, an professor at Oxford University, pioneered the creation of mobility chairs for paralysed people, and was also responsible for debunking the infamous Piltdown Man fraud.

‘Breathe’, directed by Andy Serkis, arrives in UK cinemas on 27 October.





