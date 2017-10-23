Bravo star LeeAnne Locken recalls her time on 'Miss Congeniality' set with Sandra Bullock

Some people might not know this, but LeeAnne Locken from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas played Miss Nebraska in Miss Congeniality. The reality star chatted with Claudia and Jackie Oshry on The Morning Breath on Monday about her time on set.

Locken revealed that Sandra Bullock was “the nicest human being on the planet, so real, so authentic… just kind.” Bullock’s birthday also happened to be during the filming of Miss Congeniality, and Wendy Raquel Robinson, aka Miss California, and LeeAnne sang “Proud Mary” to her.

If you want to see LeeAnne in Miss Congeniality, watch below. She’s the blond Miss Nebraska:

