Bradley Walsh confirmed as new Doctor Who sidekick

Bradley Walsh will be tagging along with new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker on her voyages through space and time, it’s been confirmed.

Walsh, the host of quiz show ‘The Chase’ and a former ‘Coronation Street’ star, will play the character of Graham, and has been a fan of the show since he was a boy.

“I remember watching William Hartnell as the first Doctor. Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself,” he said.

“I was petrified, but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan.

“Am I thrilled to be part of this whole ground breaking new dawn for the Doctor? Oh yes!”

Also joining the cast for the new series will be ex-‘Hollyoaks’ actors Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

“Certain roles seem unattainable and this is one of those, so much so I didn’t believe it to be true for the first few weeks,” said Gill.

‘Broadchurch’ star Whittaker will take over as the 13th Doctor from Peter Capaldi for the show’s 10-episode season next year.

Chris Chibnall, who created ‘Broadchurch’ and worked on ‘Who’ spin-off ‘Torchwood’, has also taken over as the show’s head writer.

The show will return with a feature-length episode in autumn, 2018.

Read More:

Justice League 2 already in development

Kong/Godzilla/Pacific Rim crossover a “possibility”

The Dark Tower may be rebooted for TV



