Bradley Cooper shoots A Star is Born scene onstage at Glastonbury

This Friday saw actor Bradley Cooper get to play rock star in the most grandiose way possible: by taking the stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

The 42-year old star is currently shooting ‘A Star is Born,’ a remake of the 1976 musical starring Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson – so it was only fitting that Cooper shoot concert footage for the film prior to Kristofferson himself taking the stage.

Not that Cooper necessarily rocked Glastonbury all that hard; according to the NME, the actor was “playing guitar with the sound switched off for the benefit of a couple of cameras,” and that his onstage sojourn mostly comprised of “pulling various rockstar shapes, shredding on the guitar and casually headbanging, before worshipfully introducing Kris.”

To make it even more touching, legendary musician and actor Kristofferson was performing on the Glastonbury stage on his 81st birthday.

Kris Kristofferson onstage at Glastonbury 2017 (credit: WENN) More

This will be the third remake of ‘A Star is Born,’ which was originally shot in 1937, then again in 1954 with Judy Garland, before the 1976 Kristofferson/Streisand version.

As well as taking Kristofferson’s role in the remake of ‘A Star is Born,’ Cooper is also making his directorial debut on the film. Lady Gaga is taking the Barbara Streisand role, and the duo already employed a similar tactic by shooting concert footage at America’s Coachella Festival earlier this year.

‘A Star is Born’ is set to open in US cinemas on 28 September 2018; no UK release date has been announced at present.

