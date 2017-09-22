Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga’s ‘Star Is Born’ Moves to May 2018

Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” remake starring Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) and Bradley Cooper, who is also directing, is moving up its release to May 18, 2018.

The pic was originally set to open Sept. 28, 2018 but the studio sees it as a strong counter-programming move by putting it in the midst of summer tentpoles. The studio pulled a similar move when it pushed its “Great Gatsby” remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio from December to May, which worked in its favor as the film went to gross more then $300 million worldwide. The film will go up against an untitled Laika production and Screen Gems’ “Slenderman” pic.

Cooper will play Jackson Maine, a country music star who discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack struggles to accept that his best days may be behind him, putting a strain on their budding romance.

Previous versions of the film include the 1937 film with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor as Hollywood stars, the 1954 George Cukor musical version with Judy Garland and James Mason, and the successful 1976 update with Streisand and Kris Kristofferson as rockers. That one is best known for Streisand’s torch song “Evergreen.”

At one point, Clint Eastwood flirted with remaking the film with Cooper and Beyonce. Gaga has composed and will perform original songs in the movie. The two head a cast that also includes Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott.