Bradley Cooper is helping Brad Pitt fight his past demon amid Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt recently opened up how alcohol played a part in ruining his marriage to Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce from her former husband in September 2016. The former couple separated after 12 years together.

After confessing about his past demons, including alcohol, the War Machine has been doing all he can to keep himself off from the hasty habit. But, as it is sometimes not so easy to refrain from a bad habit from the past, he has been relying on his friends for support.

Trending: 'I wanted someone of colour': Rihanna's father approves of Saudi billionaire boyfriend

"Brad [Pitt] used his European vacation to do some serious soul searching and to try to find some meaning in his post-[Angelina Jolie] life," a source told HollywoodLife.

According to the celebrity gossip news website, the 53-year-old actor has been relying on Bradley Cooper to help him with his sobriety during his recent trip to Europe. Apparently, Cooper has been instrumental in the Oscar-winning producer's fight against alcoholism.

Don't miss: Beyonce's Lemonade attack on Jay-Z worked like a charm as rapper is a changed man on 4:44 album

"Brad enjoyed support from his Hollywood friends on his trip too, including some quality time with Bradley Cooper," the source said. "Bradley has been instrumental in nourishing Brad's new found love for sobriety."

Cooper was not the only one he sought advice from during his trip. The Allied star also met Thomas Houseago and George Clooney.

Most popular: Liam Payne suits up to meet the Queen – but fans go wild over Superman-style glasses

"He spent time with his friend artist Thomas Houseago who he met up with in Paris and whom he also shares studio space with in LA. The pair spent time together in the city of lights, soaking in the inspiration and chatting about life and art."

Pitt recently visited George and his wife Amal and checked out their newborn twins while he was in London.

"Brad bought the kids new matching toy dolls from Africa. Zahara [Jolie-Pitt, 12] fell in love with the same type of toy doll when she was a baby, and Brad wanted to help recreate the same fond memories with George and his new children," the source said.

"Brad even shared some fatherly advice with George on how to prevent diaper rash, which Amal thought was hilarious," the source said.

You may be interested in: