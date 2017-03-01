Brad Pitt Spearheads a Chaotic Afghanistan Campaign in First Trailer For Netflix's 'War Machine'

In case you hadn’t noticed, Netflix is taking over the entertainment world, rolling out waves of TV dramas, comedies, and kids’ series, stand-up comedy specials, and theatrical quality feature films — just last week, it debuted Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize winner I Don’t Feel at Home In This World Anymore. That campaign for cine-domination will continue this May, when the streaming giant exclusively releases Brad Pitt’s next film, War Machine. And after a long wait, we finally have its first trailer (watch it above).

Principal photography wrapped on War Machine more than a year ago, but its premiere was pushed back to leave some breathing room for Pitt’s high-profile 2016 work: Allied, with Marion Cotillard. The above teaser implies that the delay will be worth it, as the film (from Animal Kingdom director David Michôd) appears to be a droll take on ongoing U.S. military endeavors in Afghanistan, which are led by Pitt’s Gen. McMahon — a character who, like much of the film, comes from reality (via Michael Hastings’ nonfiction book The Operators). With a weird smirk and a no-nonsense demeanor, Pitt’s commander sits at the center of a maelstrom, with soldiers confused about who they’re fighting, the press convinced of the mission’s inevitable failure, and the president more or less incommunicado with his men on the ground. The result appears to be a Three Kings-style drama-comedy hybrid, with a blonde Pitt the axis around which its satiric action spins.

Co-starring Ben Kingsley, Topher Grace, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Scoot McNairy, Keith Stanfield, Alan Ruck, and Tilda Swinton, War Machine is primed to be Netflix’s most high-profile original film ever when it hits on May 26.

