Box-Office Milestone: 'Rogue One' Crosses $1B Globally

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has joined the $1 billion globe at the worldwide box office.

The stand-alone prequel, from Lucasfilm and Disney, hit $512.2 million in North America and $499.1 million overseas over the weekend for a total $1.011 billion.

The stand-alone Star Wars film achieved the victory on its 39th day in release and means Disney is home of all four 2016 movies that earned $1 billion or more: Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion), Pixar/Disney’s Finding Dory ($1.028 billion) and Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia ($1.024).

Rogue One caps Disney’s domination at the box office in 2016, when it claimed an unprecedented 26 percent of marketshare in North America alone.

All along, Disney tried to dissuade Wall Street and the press from comparing Rogue One to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed a staggering $2.068 billion at the global box office following its release in December 2015. The studio said it didn’t ever expect Rogue One to match Force Awakens.

Rogue One is the 28th movie to earn $1 billion or more globally, not accounting for inflation.

Also over the weekend, Disney celebrated animated hit Moana crossing $500 million globally.