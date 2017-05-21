Box Office: 'Alien: Covenant' Narrowly Beats 'Guardians 2' With Sluggish $36M

Elsewhere, 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' bombs, while YA film adaptation 'Everything, Everything' lures younger girls.

In a surprise turn, Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant came in behind expectations at the weekend box office with a $36 million debut from 3,760 theaters in North America.

While that was enough to place No. 1 and beat Disney and Marvel holdover Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the race was much closer than it should have been. Guardians Vol. 2 earned $35.1 million from 4,347 cinemas in its third weekend, pushing the superhero sequel past $300 million globally and $732 million globally.

Scott's second installment in the Alien prequel franchise, cost $97 million to make and opened nearly 30 percent behind the first prequel, Prometheus, which debuted to $51.5 million domestically in August 2012.

Heading into the weekend, Alien: Convenant was tipped to gross $40 million-$45 million. Friday returns also suggested the same, but the forecast changed on Saturday and the film, like so many other Hollywood films, seemed to be struck by a case of franchise fatigue. The movie received solid reviews, although audiences gave it a more mediocre B CinemaScore.

Alien: Covenant features an ensemble cast led by Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. This time out, the crew of the colony ship Covenant think they have discovered paradise, only to encounter hostile and dangerous alien forces.

Elsewhere, two smaller films targeting younger moviegoers opened to varying results: Warner Bros. and MGM's YA romance drama Everything, Everything and Fox's reboot, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Everything, Everything debuted at No. 3 with $12 million from 2,801 locations.

Based on Nicola Yoon's best-selling 2015 novel about an 18-year-old girl who can't leave her home because of a mysterious immune disorder, the $10 million film targeting over tween and teen girls (82 percent of ticket buyers were female). Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson star in Everything, Everything, came in on the higher end of expectations after snagging an A- CinemaScore.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, based on the popular kids' book series, bombed with $7 million from 3,157 theaters . The movie, earning a B CinemaScore, went after moviegoers between the ages of 6 and 12.

