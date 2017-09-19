Stellan Skarsgård on Borg McEnroe: 'It transcended from being sport into a drama'

Sitting in London’s Soho Hotel, Stellan Skarsgård is trying to improve my pronunciation of the name of his new Scandinavian co-star Sverrir Gudnason.

“Sev-rear,” he says. “Think of his butt!” Not exactly a pleasant image – though given the camera spends a lot of time trailing behind him in Borg McEnroe, it’s rather apt. The film captures one of the greatest sporting events of all time, the 1980 Wimbledon tennis final between Sweden’s Björn Borg (Gudnason) and America’s “super-brat” John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf).

In the film, Skarsgård plays Lennart Bergelin, Borg’s coach and mentor, who spotted him as an unruly, temper-throwing teenager and gradually cooled him into the “Ice-Borg” that he became. Scripted by Ronny Sandhal, the film unearths some intriguing details about their relationship, their eccentricities and superstitions – not least testing the string tension of Borg’s numerous rackets by laying them all out across his hotel room and gently treading upon them barefoot.

After winning four back-to-back Wimbledon Men’s Singles titles, Borg was going for a fifth – against the tempestuous McEnroe. “I remember exactly where I was and where I saw it,” says Skarsgård, who back then was a rising star on Swedish television and theatre long before Hollywood snapped him up for blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Avengers. Tuning in because his ex-wife’s family were tennis fans, he was spellbound by a titanic match. “It transcended from being sport into a drama.”

Skarsgard has six children, many of whom have followed him into showbiz, including his eldest son, Alexander, who just won an Emmy for his role in the HBO show 'Big Little Lies' (Rex Features) More

Researching his character was no mean feat. Skarsgård remembers Bergelin – who died in 2008 – as the one in the background, cheering, but there was little written about him. The best resource came from Borg’s girlfriend Mariana Simionescu. “I read Mariana’s diary, about their time together, which was towards the end of Borg’s career and how they lived together, the three of them, for years. They lived a very bootcamp-like life, in the midst of all the money and all the press.”

With Wimbledon recreated in Prague (quite brilliantly), Skarsgård didn’t have to endure the tennis training that Gudnason and LaBeouf went through. His big problem was wearing a bald cap to simulate Bergelin’s comb-over. “It was horrible!” he laughs. “It was in hot sunshine – we shot two weeks of tennis there in Prague. The bald cap, it got more and more filled with sweat. They had to drain it now and again, and it was really disgusting! It was like sapping trees!”

Curiously, this is Skarsgård’s second film with LaBeouf, the famously volatile American actor perfectly cast here as McEnroe. They were previously both in Lars von Trier’s two-part Nymphomaniac (Skarsgård’s sixth project with the Danish director) but – like Borg McEnroe – never shared a scene together. Nevertheless, since the film opened the Toronto International Film Festival, they’ve had time to hang out. “He’s so sweet,” he says, “[but] he’s calmer as McEnroe.”

Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe and Sverrir Gudnason as Björn Borg in 'Borg McEnroe' More

