Bond producers announce special Roger Moore tribute day

Moore Day… tribute planned for May 31 by MGM and Eon Productions – Credit: United Artists

Eon Productions and MGM, the producers of the Bond movies, have announced a special day to celebrate the life and work of Sir Roger Moore.

May 31 has been set aside in tribute to the late actor, and will see two of his best films back on the big screen.

‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’ will return to Odeon cinemas in the UK for one day only, as well as at Hoyt cinemas in Australia and AMC cinemas in the US.

Half of the proceeds from the screenings, which will go ahead in newly restored 4K format, will be donated to Unicef, the charity Moore had worked with since 1991 as a goodwill ambassador.

“In honour of Sir Roger Moore, we are delighted that these screenings will benefit UNICEF which was the charity closest to his heart,” said producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in a statement.

‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, released in 1977, was Moore’s third Bond movie, and the first to be filmed on the newly-built 007 Stage at Pinewood.

‘For Your Eyes Only’, meanwhile, was Moore’s fifth, and set an all-time opening record in June, 1981.

Moore died on May 23 following a short battle with cancer at the age of 89.

