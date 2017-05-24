Bond girl Britt Ekland says her 'Bond is gone' as Sir Roger Moore dies age 89

By Joe Nerssessian

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has said her “Bond is gone” following the death of Sir Roger Moore.

The actress starred alongside the longest reigning 007 in 1974 movie The Man With The Golden Gun as Bond’s assistant Mary Goodnight.

Britt called Sir Roger the “epitome of Bond” in a message on Twitter.


Other stars from the world of entertainment added tributes including comedian David Walliams and actors Orlando Bloom and Ewan McGregor.


David posted a number of clips of Sir Roger appearing on television shows, as well as “one of his funniest scenes as 007″ – For Your Eyes Only’s Citroen 2CV car chase.


Sir Roger died in Switzerland on Monday after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family said.