Bond girl Britt Ekland says her 'Bond is gone' as Sir Roger Moore dies age 89

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has said her “Bond is gone” following the death of Sir Roger Moore.

The actress starred alongside the longest reigning 007 in 1974 movie The Man With The Golden Gun as Bond’s assistant Mary Goodnight.

Britt called Sir Roger the “epitome of Bond” in a message on Twitter.

My Bond is gone, am filled with great sadness. Roger was the epitome of Bond, witty, sofisticated, elegant, funny. Rip — Britt Ekland (@BrittEkland) May 23, 2017





Other stars from the world of entertainment added tributes including comedian David Walliams and actors Orlando Bloom and Ewan McGregor.

Thank you @sirrogermoore Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face. pic.twitter.com/ctbqF77fFR — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 23, 2017





David posted a number of clips of Sir Roger appearing on television shows, as well as “one of his funniest scenes as 007″ – For Your Eyes Only’s Citroen 2CV car chase.

One of #SiRogerMoore 's greatest scenes as James Bond @007 With Christopher Lee in 'The Man With The Golden Gun'. https://t.co/VsMgKY2wFh — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 24, 2017





Sir Roger died in Switzerland on Monday after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family said.