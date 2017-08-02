Bond 25: Fans want Tom Hardy to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig

The fans have spoken – they want Tom Hardy to be the villain in ‘Bond 25’ (Reuters/EON)

James Bond fans have voted for ‘Dunkirk’ star Tom Hardy as the actor they most want to see play the villain in 2019’s ‘Bond 25’, and we think they’ve made an excellent choice.

As Hardy proved in ‘The Revenant’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, he’s able to bring a dangerous and unpredictable edge to antagonist roles and we think he’d make a great match for 007.

The poll of over 1000 film buffs, conducted by Yahoo Movies, also revealed that fans want Daniel Craig to return as 007, Christopher Nolan to direct, ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot as the Bond girl, and Adele to return for the theme song.

Eon Productions recently announced ‘Bond 25’ would be coming to cinemas in November 2019, so read on to find out how the polls played out.

Who should play James Bond in ‘Bond 25’?

Actor Daniel Craig

Nearly half of the fans who voted in our ‘Bond 25’ poll want Daniel Craig to return for the fifth James Bond film, with the incumbent 007 earning 47% of the votes. In second place Tom Hardy also proved a popular choice for the hero role taking 23% of votes, while Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba were tied in third place with just 9% of votes.

Who should direct ‘Bond 25’?

Christopher Nolan

Riding high on the critical acclaim of ‘Dunkirk’, Christopher Nolan emerged as fans’ top choice to direct the 25th official 007 movie. Nolan earned a whopping 57%, while ‘Skyfall’ and ‘SPECTRE’ director Sam Mendes came in second place with 23% of votes. It was really only a two-horse race in this category, with Kathryn Bigelow (‘Detroit’) and Denis Villeneuve (‘Arrival’) coming in third with just 5% of the votes apiece. Nolan recently expressed an interest in directing a James Bond adventure if EON Productions wanted a franchise reboot saying, “Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you.”

Who should be the Bond girl in ‘Bond 25’?

Gal Gadot

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot was the clear winner in this category taking 34% of the votes. The Israeli star seems like a natural fit for the franchise, but the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ has proved she deserves top billing alongside Daniel Craig, something that hasn’t happened on Bond since ‘Die Another Day’ when Halle Berry took equal billing with Pierce Brosnan. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke was the fans’ second choice with 12% of the vote, while Priyanka Chopra (‘Baywatch’) and Karen Gillan (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) shared third place with 9% of votes.

Who should play the villain in ‘Bond 25’?

Actor Tom Hardy

