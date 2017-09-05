'Bohemian Rhapsody': See Rami Malek channel Freddie Mercury in Queen Biopic

The long-in-the-works Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is finally in production after years of development, and Mr. Robot Emmy winner Rami Malek is the man at the center. The actor is bringing the Queen frontman to the big screen in the film directed by Bryan Singer. Sasha Baron Cohen was previously attached to star in the movie.

Bohemian Rhapsody”follows Queen from their creation in 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, to the band’s iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid. Mercury’s battle with AIDS won’t be a plot point in the movie. Get your first look at Malek in character below.

Rami Malek is Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody first look https://t.co/56TyA1ve9a — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2017

Malek will be lending his vocals to the portions of the film that require him to sing, though the production will also use Mercury’s vocals and blend them together. “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

“It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored,” added Singer. “It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration.”

The movie marks a return to drama for Singer after years spent with the X-Men franchise. The movie is set to be released in theaters Dec. 25, 2018.

