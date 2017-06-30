Daniel Craig camps it up as explosives expert in new Logan Lucky trailer

Shaking off the grumpy shackles of James Bond to play a super-camp, bleach blond explosives expert, Daniel Craig is showing off a range we’ve not seen for some time in the first trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded ‘Logan Lucky’.

As Joe Bang (geddit?), Craig is called upon by brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, played by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver.

Believing their family to be cursed by bad luck, the brothers take the rather drastic decision to undertake an audacious robbery to turn things around.

Targeting an upscale NASCAR cup race on Memorial Day weekend, Jimmy, Clyde and their sister Mellie (played by Riley Keough) require the services of Mr Bang to help steal a shed-load of cash, the only slight issue being that he’s ‘in-car-cer-ra-ted’.

(Credit: Bleeker Street) More

But why let that stand in the way of a good heist?

It’s Soderbergh’s first movie since his HBO Liberace biopic ‘Behind The Candelabra’, and in fact, he announced he retirement on its completion.

But he’s been lured back with Rebecca Blunt’s debut feature script, seeing it as the anti-thesis of his ‘Oceans 11’ series.

“Nobody dresses nice. Nobody has nice stuff. They have no money. They have no technology. It’s all rubber band technology,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Sounds like our kind of movie.

With a stunning ensemble cast also featuring Seth MacFarlane, Hilary Swank, Sebastian Stan, Katie Holmes and Katherine Waterston, it’s due out on August 25.

Read More:

Try our Baby Driver car quiz

Lena Dunham to co-write Toni Erdmann remake

Communist Superman movie in the works?