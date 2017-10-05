How Blade Runner went from reviled to revered

“Blade Crawler,” was how one not-particularly-witty critic put it. Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi opus is now rightly celebrated as being a masterpiece of the genre and a cinematic game-changer, but ‘Blade Runner’s route to cult classic was anything but straightforward.

Scott was hot off ‘Alien’ and Harrison Ford was a box-office sure thing thanks to some guy named ‘Indiana Jones’ and a little series called ‘Star Wars’, but production on ‘Blade Runner’ was still rife with troubles. Budget projections got higher and higher, investors pulled out, one day Ridley Scott was fired, then the next he wasn’t (ever the trooper, Scott never even bothered stopping shooting). It seems like barely a week went by on the set of ‘Blade Runner’ without the kind of misfortune the Hollywood gods usually bestow on Terry Gilliam.

The first cut was four hours long. Author Philip K. Dick didn’t want it to get made. But it got made. A film so ahead of its time it would take almost a decade for it to be properly appreciated – and then another few decades for its director to finally draw a line under it.

Critics were underwhelmed at the time: The New York Times’ Janet Maslin praised the movie’s strong future aesthetic but called the movie “a mess”, “tedious” and “ponderous”. The Columbia Record called it “science fiction pornography” and it was not intended as a compliment. Opinions seemed to acquiesce: ‘Blade Runner’ was pretty to look at but the slow pace was off-putting and the hyper-real world the characters inhabited was just plain weird. Oh, and the happy ending sucked.

(Ladd Company/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock) More

We know better with the benefit of hindsight – that Scott’s sci-fi epic would herald in a new age of hard science-fiction – but back in 1982, expectations were not met: ‘Blade Runner’ was marketed as an action movie, and an action movie it was not. It was dismissed as a noble failure – a box-office flop, it barely made its money back. Over time though, the movie found an appreciative audience, though not necessarily a wide one at first.

A festival screening in 1990 of an early ‘director’s cut’ workprint, edited before the suits at Warner Bros made Scott add the supposedly crowd-pleasing ‘road trip’ ending, saw the public’s appetite for the film grow – not least because the narrative of ‘creativity versus commerce’ was an irresistible angle for true movie nerds. Sensing a renewed sense of optimism surrounding the film, Warner Bros put the print on wide release, but Scott wasn’t happy – he had nothing to do with it. Eventually, director and studio colluded to release the official Director’s Cut in 1992, which essentially fixed the broken parts of the movie, despite Scott still not technically having final cut.

In any case, the monotone Harrison Ford narration was removed, as was the happy ending, and ambiguous scenes that seemed to suggest that Ford’s character, Deckard, was also a replicant were added. The movie would go on to have eight distinct versions over the years. Slowly, critics began to go back on their initial hasty reactions.

Janet Maslin did a complete 180, saying: “[‘Blade Runner’] has attained benchmark status, influencing the look of subsequent movies such as ‘Mad Max’ – its indelible vision [has] passed into our image repertoire, prompting us to describe certain other futuristic visions as ‘like ‘Blade Runner’.” Richard Corliss of TIME Magazine said the film had “matured into one of the seminal artefacts and artworks of science-fiction filmmaking”.

(Ladd Company/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock) More

Read More