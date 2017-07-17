Blade Runner fans torn over film sequel as action-packed second trailer unveiled

While viewers are excited for the full-length movie, some feel the long teaser reveals a little too much.

Blade Runner fans are showing divided opinions after a second action-packed trailer for the upcoming sequel was released, boasting a cast including Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

The two-and-a-half minute clip for Blade Runner 2049 was unveiled by Warner Brothers on Monday, ahead of the film’s official opening in October.

The past will always find you. Watch the NEW #BladeRunner2049 trailer now. pic.twitter.com/ucIkHw77Ln — #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) July 17, 2017

Set 30 years after – and marking 35 years since – Ridley Scott’s original 1982 film, Ford reprises his role as LAPD blade runner Rick Deckard who went missing.

La La Land star Gosling stands in as new runner Officer K, who discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos, sending him on a quest to find Deckard.

But some say the long trailer has already revealed too much of the upcoming sequel.

ah wow great, so the new Bladerunner trailer straight up ruins all suspense by having Harrison Ford say "We were being hunted"… gg wp ez — SeanOg (@neas_0) July 17, 2017

just watched the new bladerunner trailer. man i dont know about this one..script sounds like theyre trying to make it as generic as possible — [KOR'VAS_LUVR] says: (@DrerAhv) July 17, 2017

Why show so much in the trailer? That said, still excited for this. Hoping it's not an action-fest. — Vivienne Gucwa (@travelinglens) July 17, 2017

Looks great to me. Trailer shows too much though imo Should of stopped myself lol — Rolend (@rolend44) July 17, 2017

Others, meanwhile, are already on the edge of their seats for the full-length movie, with some describing it as promising to be “better than the original”.

Me right now watching the new blade runner trailer…. #bladeRunner pic.twitter.com/Y2xqDwTXh6 — Ethan Hackett (@ethanhackett) July 17, 2017

Ryan Gosling's @bladerunner new trailer is out, this looks as good if not better than the original #BladeRunner2049https://t.co/7VFAA9iKNn — findit_social (@findit_social) July 17, 2017

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista, best known by his fans as a WWE wrestler, tweeted the trailer and wrote he was “proud to be a part of” the sequel.

His followers replied: “Looking good! Congrats on being part of such a great ensemble!” and “Happy to see you’re getting into bigger pictures!”

Ford, 75, said during a live Facebook Q&A marking the release of the first trailer in May: “It is interesting to develop a character after a period of time… And it was an interesting experience, a very gratifying experience.”